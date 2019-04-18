Jarrett Culver Expected To Declare

Jarrett Culver is meeting with agents this week and is expected to announce that he’ll declare for the 2019 NBA Draft, Marc Spears of ESPN tweets. The sophomore carried Texas Tech to the National Championship game and sits in the No. 3 spot on Tankathon’s NBA Draft Big Board.

Culver averaged 18.5 points, 6.4 rebounds and 3.7 assists per game for the Red Raiders and projects as a smooth, multifaceted perimeter defender with NBA caliber athleticism.

Culver’s versatility will be one of his most appealing traits as the draft approaches and scouts will be eager to see what his ceiling on the offensive end of the ball is before making their investment.

The 20-year-old sophomore played a supportive role during his first year with the team in 2017-18 and blossomed into the Big 12 Player of the Year and a second-team All-American in Year 2.