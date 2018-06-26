JaVale McGee Hopes to Re-Sign in Golden State

by June 26, 2018
481

Free agent center JaVale McGee wants to re-up with the reigning NBA champions, and to play in the Bay Area for the rest of his career.

McGee says he hasn’t considered joining any other team.

The big fella joined the Golden State Warriors’ starting lineup following the All-Star break.

Per ESPN:

“I haven’t thought about [another team] mainly because, hopefully, in my mind, I’m a Warrior for the rest of my career,” he said to ESPN on Monday, six days before the free-agency period begins on July 1. “If that happens, it would be a blessing.”

McGee, who made $2.1 million on a minimum contract this past season, remembers when he realized he wanted to try to make the Bay Area his long-term home.

“This year, in the Finals,” he said. “Just all of us out there together, especially the starting five. The cohesion that we had when I was in the game, it speaks for itself. We swept ’em. So, it was definitely a beautiful thing and it just felt right. It was just so smooth when I was inserted in there. It was a lot of fun. I want to continue experiencing that.”

  
You Might Also Like
NBA

James Harden: Rockets Don’t Need Marquee Free Agents

1 hour ago
338
NBA

Report: Spurs to Keep Kawhi Leonard or Trade Him to Eastern Conference

21 hours ago
6,833
NBA

Lakers GM: Rival Teams Have ‘Natural Envy’

4 days ago
2,071
NBA

Cavs Maintaining ‘Good Dialogue’ With LeBron James

4 days ago
2,065
NBA

Adam Silver: Kevin Durant ‘Aberration in Our System’

5 days ago
5,643
NBA

Report: Lakers Warn Staff About Free Agency Tampering

5 days ago
1,843
On the Rise

TRENDING


Most Recent

James Harden: Rockets Don’t Need Marquee Free Agents

1 hour ago
338

JaVale McGee Hopes to Re-Sign in Golden State

2 hours ago
481

Kyrie Irving ‘Cool’ With Collin Sexton Wearing No. 2 Cavs Jersey

2 hours ago
708

Oscar Robertson: White Athletes Should Speak Out on injustice

3 hours ago
615

Joel Embiid on the NBA Live 19 Cover

3 hours ago
290