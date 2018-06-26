JaVale McGee Hopes to Re-Sign in Golden State

Free agent center JaVale McGee wants to re-up with the reigning NBA champions, and to play in the Bay Area for the rest of his career.

McGee says he hasn’t considered joining any other team.

Six days before start of free-agency, JaVale McGee tells ESPN he has no desire to leave Warriors. https://t.co/pWpBQPau2R — Chris Haynes (@ChrisBHaynes) June 26, 2018

The big fella joined the Golden State Warriors’ starting lineup following the All-Star break.

Per ESPN: