JaVale McGee: ‘Meme Team’ Lakers Will Be Hilarious

by September 27, 2018
68

JaVale McGee, Lance Stephenson, Rajon Rondo and Michael Beasley are now officially “The Meme Team.”

In a re-assurance to Laker Nation, McGee proposes that “all memes aren’t bad.”

The big fella promises the L.A. faithful a show this season.

Per ESPN:

Pop quiz: What happens when you put Lance Stephenson, Rajon Rondo, Michael Beasley and JaVale on a roster?

McGee: “The Meme Team.”

I’d binge-watch a reality show of that locker room.

McGee: “I would too. It’s definitely gonna be hilarious. But all memes aren’t bad. There are some positive memes out there.”

This roster was designed in part as an answer to Golden State. They wanted guys who can create around LeBron [James] and get under players’ skin. You know the Dubs. Will that help?

McGee: “Definitely. If you look at all the guys we signed, they don’t care about anything other than getting wins. It’s definitely gonna be a show, but these guys are workers, grinders, and there’s gonna be some real fire lit under our asses out there.”

Luke Walton: Lakers Can Be Title Contenders

     
