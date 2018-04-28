Jaylen On Game 7: ‘It’s The Perfect Time And A Perfect Stage’ To Make A Name

Jaylen Brown knows – this is the time and place to make a name.

Game 7 of Celtics-Bucks tips at 8pm ET on Saturday.

Speaking to reporters at morning shootaround, the 21-year-old Brown said Boston has “nothing to lose” and that for the many young guys on the roster, this is a chance to step up, via ESPN‘s Chris Forsberg:

“We got nothing to lose. Everybody has been writing us off anyway. We got our backs on the wall, it’s at home, we’re going to come out and bust through that wall, if that’s what it takes.” “We got a lot of young guys looking to make a name. And it’s the perfect time and a perfect stage. I think everybody is excited about it. So I can’t wait to get out there.”

Who’s getting the W tonight?

