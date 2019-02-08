Jayson Tatum: ‘I’m Glad to Still Be on the Team’

by February 08, 2019
458

Jayson Tatum emerged from Thursday’s trade deadline unscathed, and said he’s happy to “still” be a member of the Celtics.

It’s no secret that the 20-year-old is key to Boston’s talks with the New Orleans Pelicans about Anthony Davis.

Tatum is relieved the ordeal is “over with … for now.”

Per NESN:

“Yeah. I’m glad to still be on the team,” Tatum said after the Celtics’ last-second loss the Los Angeles Lakers. “I know everybody else was probably watching so I’m glad it’s over with … for now.”

Tatum added: “It feels great. Everybody in here wants to be here and we enjoy playing with each other, being around each other. Hopefully we just stay healthy and give it our best shot.”

If Davis ultimately does become a member of the C’s, it won’t be until July at the earliest. Thursday’s NBA trade deadline came and went without the New Orleans Pelicans moving the star forward, which sets up the opportunity for Danny Ainge and Co. to make a run at the six-time All-Star this offseason.

“It’s new for me, especially when you hear your name in all the rumors,” Tatum said. “But I just focus on what I can control and go out there and play the game.”

Related
Report: Jayson Tatum ‘Discussed Extensively’ in Anthony Davis Trade Talks

   
You Might Also Like
NBA

‘A Storybook Ending’: Rajon Rondo Beats Celtics at the Buzzer

2 hours ago
1,159
NBA

New Orleans Pelicans: ‘Anthony Davis Will Play for the Remainder of the 2018-19 Season’

2 hours ago
794
NBA

Report: Anthony Davis Has the Knicks and Lakers on ‘Equal Footing’

1 day ago
5,816
NBA

LeBron James: Social Media ‘Definitely Can’t Help’ Teammates in Trade Talks

2 days ago
4,427
NBA

Report: New Orleans to Explore Trades for Julius Randle and Nikola Mirotic

2 days ago
3,690
NBA

Report: Jayson Tatum ‘Discussed Extensively’ in Anthony Davis Trade Talks

2 days ago
3,347

TRENDING


Most Recent

Jayson Tatum: ‘I’m Glad to Still Be on the Team’

1 hour ago
458

‘A Storybook Ending’: Rajon Rondo Beats Celtics at the Buzzer

2 hours ago
1,159

New Orleans Pelicans: ‘Anthony Davis Will Play for the Remainder of the 2018-19 Season’

2 hours ago
794

Post Up: Rajon Rondo Hits Game-Winner in Boston, Terrence Ross Stay Hot

7 hours ago
517
markelle fultz trade magic

🚨 Sixers Trade Markelle Fultz to Magic 🚨

17 hours ago
1,501