Jayson Tatum emerged from Thursday’s trade deadline unscathed, and said he’s happy to “still” be a member of the Celtics.

It’s no secret that the 20-year-old is key to Boston’s talks with the New Orleans Pelicans about Anthony Davis.

Tatum is relieved the ordeal is “over with … for now.”

“Yeah. I’m glad to still be on the team,” Tatum said after the Celtics’ last-second loss the Los Angeles Lakers. “I know everybody else was probably watching so I’m glad it’s over with … for now.” Tatum added: “It feels great. Everybody in here wants to be here and we enjoy playing with each other, being around each other. Hopefully we just stay healthy and give it our best shot.” If Davis ultimately does become a member of the C’s, it won’t be until July at the earliest. Thursday’s NBA trade deadline came and went without the New Orleans Pelicans moving the star forward, which sets up the opportunity for Danny Ainge and Co. to make a run at the six-time All-Star this offseason. “It’s new for me, especially when you hear your name in all the rumors,” Tatum said. “But I just focus on what I can control and go out there and play the game.”

