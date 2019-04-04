Jeanie Buss ‘Not Going to Give You the Answer’ on Luke Walton’s Job Security

by April 04, 2019
30

Los Angeles Lakers team owner Jeanie Buss refused to answer when asked about Luke Walton‘s fate as head coach.

Walton, who has two years remaining on his deal, did “an incredible job under a lot of challenging circumstances,” according to Buss.

The Lakers, despite the acquisition of LeBron James, missed the postseason for a franchise-record sixth consecutive year.

Per ESPN (via the Sports Business Radio Road Show):

“I’m not going to give you the answer to that question,” Buss said when asked about Walton remaining as coach in her appearance on the Sports Business Radio Road Show on Tuesday at Loyola Marymount University.

The former 10-year veteran, drafted by L.A. with the 32nd pick in the 2003 NBA Draft, was brought in when Jeanie’s brother, Jim Buss, and general manager Mitch Kupchak were running the front office. Less than a year into Walton’s time on the sideline, however, Lakers president Magic Johnson and GM Rob Pelinka were hired to replace the previous regime.

“There’s a whole other chapter of my life where I was, for 15 years, the significant other of coach Phil Jackson. And Phil used to say, ‘Bill Walton may be Luke’s dad, but Luke is my son.’ … It was a very Star Wars-y kind of thing,” Buss said. “But Luke has always been someone that, he came to the Lakers as a rookie, the last year of Shaq (Shaquille O’Neal) and Kobe (Bryant). So he kind of bridged two Lakers teams in the Shaq-Kobe era and then in what you would call the Kobe-Pau (Gasol) era.

“And he is somebody, I think, who doesn’t even realize what a natural he is and that leadership that he has, in terms of getting people, connecting with people and all ages. And I think he’s done a terrific job.”

Related Luke Walton: ‘I Fully Expect to Be Coaching This Team Again Next Year’

     
You Might Also Like

LeBron James: ‘I’m Confident That Players Want to Play With Me’

36 mins ago
32

‘That’s for Nipsey’: Russell Westbrook Delivers 20-20-21 Performance

18 hours ago
1,305

LeBron James: ‘I Like Being Counted Out. It Motivates Me’

2 days ago
1,888

LeBron James Says Playing in 2020 Olympics is ‘A Possibility’

2 days ago
1,007

‘He Wants to Play’: Lakers Convinced LeBron James to Shut it Down

3 days ago
1,996

LeBron James to Sit Out Rest of Season

4 days ago
914

TRENDING


Most Recent

LeBron James: ‘I’m Confident That Players Want to Play With Me’

36 mins ago
32

Stephen Curry Fixed His Vision This Season By Wearing Contacts

36 mins ago
22

Lou Williams: Rockets ‘Paid a Healthy Price for Chris Paul’

37 mins ago
36

Giannis Antetokounmpo Responds to ‘Most Unstoppable’ Boast from Joel Embiid

37 mins ago
32

Jeanie Buss ‘Not Going to Give You the Answer’ on Luke Walton’s Job Security

37 mins ago
30