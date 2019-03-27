Jeff Green: Lance Stephenson ‘Did Step on My Foot’

Jeff Green shrugged off a crossover from Lance Stephenson that sent him stumbling backwards, and threw NBA social media into a frenzy Tuesday night.

“I can confirm that he did step on my foot,” Green told reporters.

Reporter: Lance Stephenson clearly stepped on your foot. Can you confirm? Jeff Green, with a smile and a few laughs: “I can confirm that he did step on my foot, but run with it. I don’t care. He ‘crossed me,’ if that makes everybody happy.” pic.twitter.com/YkztyUOwoA — Baxter Holmes (@Baxter) March 27, 2019

Stephenson’s ankle-breaker highlighted the Los Angeles Lakers’ 124-106 blowout of the visiting Washington Wizards.

