Jimmy Butler: Sixers ‘Humbled’ in Game 4

Toronto “humbled” the Sixers with a 101-96 win Sunday night in Game 4, according to Jimmy Butler.

Kawhi Leonard led the Raptors past Philly with 39 points, 14 rebounds and five assists.

Joel Embiid struggled after needing a pregame IV, mustering only 11 points in the loss, which knotted the semifinal series at 2-2.

Per The AP:

“Just really growing up learning from great players, I was fortunate enough to be on some good teams early,” Leonard said, “so I was able to see defenses and go on deep playoff runs and I feel that helped me out today.”

Marc Gasol scored 16, Kyle Lowry had 14 and the Raptors rebounded after consecutive losses to reclaim home-court advantage.

“We needed some punch around the roster,” Raptors coach Nick Nurse said. “It was a different mentality. Guys were looking to shoot, taking the first shot that was there.”

Jimmy Butler scored 29 and JJ Redick had 19 for Philadelphia. The 76ers are trying to reach the conference finals for the first time since Allen Iverson led them to the NBA Finals in 2001.

“We got humbled,” Butler said.