Jimmy Butler: Sixers ‘Humbled’ in Game 4

by May 06, 2019
1,285

Toronto “humbled” the Sixers with a 101-96 win Sunday night in Game 4, according to Jimmy Butler.

Kawhi Leonard led the Raptors past Philly with 39 points, 14 rebounds and five assists.

Joel Embiid struggled after needing a pregame IV, mustering only 11 points in the loss, which knotted the semifinal series at 2-2.

Per The AP:

“Just really growing up learning from great players, I was fortunate enough to be on some good teams early,” Leonard said, “so I was able to see defenses and go on deep playoff runs and I feel that helped me out today.”

Marc Gasol scored 16, Kyle Lowry had 14 and the Raptors rebounded after consecutive losses to reclaim home-court advantage.

“We needed some punch around the roster,” Raptors coach Nick Nurse said. “It was a different mentality. Guys were looking to shoot, taking the first shot that was there.”

Jimmy Butler scored 29 and JJ Redick had 19 for Philadelphia. The 76ers are trying to reach the conference finals for the first time since Allen Iverson led them to the NBA Finals in 2001.

“We got humbled,” Butler said.

Related Kyle Lowry: Raptors ‘Got to Help’ Kawhi Leonard

      
You Might Also Like

LeBron James: Magic Johnson Stepping Down ‘Was Just Weird’

3 hours ago
1,728

Nuggets Head Coach Mike Malone: ‘Our Guys are Tough. We’re Resilient’

4 hours ago
314

Post Up: Kawhi Leonard Scores 39 Points as Toronto Ties up Series 2-2

13 hours ago
734

Post Up: Rodney Hood’s Clutch Shot Leads Blazers to 4OT Win ❄️

2 days ago
3,077

Kyrie Irving: ‘I’m An Actual Genius When It Comes To This Game’

3 days ago
4,367
Jim Boylen of the Chicago Bulls

Bulls, Head Coach Jim Boylen Agree To Extension

3 days ago
551

TRENDING


Most Recent

LeBron James: Magic Johnson Stepping Down ‘Was Just Weird’

3 hours ago
1,728

Nuggets Head Coach Mike Malone: ‘Our Guys are Tough. We’re Resilient’

4 hours ago
314

Jimmy Butler: Sixers ‘Humbled’ in Game 4

4 hours ago
1,286

Post Up: Kawhi Leonard Scores 39 Points as Toronto Ties up Series 2-2

13 hours ago
734

Ep. 1 of the LEAGUEFITS PLAYOFFS Powered by 1800 Tequila

21 hours ago
550