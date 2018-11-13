Jimmy Butler’s Ready to Get to Work in Philly: ‘All I’ve Ever Wanted to Do Is Win’

by November 13, 2018
296

Philadelphia… Jimmy Butler has arrived.

The four-time All-Star had his introductory press conference on Tuesday, which featured special donuts with his face on them:

Butler, who was traded from the Wolves to the Sixers over the weekend, stressed just how strong his desire is to win a championship:

“All I’ve ever wanted to do is win, at any and every level. I have a new opportunity to do that here. That’s the goal. That will always be the goal.”

As someone who prides himself on working hard, Butler believes he’s a good fit in the city:

“I love to work, I love to grind. I’ve always been like that. It doesn’t change now. If anything, I just take it up a notch. I think the city is going to love that about me.”

Let’s get it, Jimmy.

