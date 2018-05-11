Joel Embiid: ‘I Feel Like it’s Going to Be an MVP Like Season for Me’

Joel Embiid and the Philadelphia Sixers surpassed all expectations in 2017-18, and the big fella is already raising the bar even higher for next season.
Embiid says he anticipates playing at an “MVP-like” level in 2018019.
"Next year I feel like it's going to be an MVP like season for me" – Embiid
Says will work on his body this offseason.
— Jon Johnson (@jonjohnsonwip) May 10, 2018
In the meantime, Embiid is ready to help recruit free agents this summer.
Per Philly.com:
The 76ers center was asked Thursday if he would be interested in playing with LeBron James next season.
“Um …well … um. Is this tampering?” the all-star starter responded.
“I’ll do whatever this team needs me to do,” Embiid said of attracting free agents. “I feel like I’m the leader. If the team needs me to recruit somebody, I’ll be here. I’ll be doing that.
“I want to win. I feel like any of those guys that they want to go after that’s going to help us win, I’ll be right here helping them.”