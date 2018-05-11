Joel Embiid: ‘I Feel Like it’s Going to Be an MVP Like Season for Me’

Joel Embiid and the Philadelphia Sixers surpassed all expectations in 2017-18, and the big fella is already raising the bar even higher for next season.

Embiid says he anticipates playing at an “MVP-like” level in 2018019.

Says will work on his body this offseason. — Jon Johnson (@jonjohnsonwip) May 10, 2018

In the meantime, Embiid is ready to help recruit free agents this summer.

