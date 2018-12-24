Joel Embiid: ‘I Don’t Like Shooting 3s’

by December 24, 2018
327

Joel Embiid says he does not enjoy shooting three-pointers, and that he only hoists them up as a result of the spacing created by the Sixers’ offensive schemes.

After attempting at least one 3-pointer in his first 31 games this season, Embiid didn’t take a single one against either the New York Knicks on Wednesday or the Toronto Raptors in Philly’s 126-101 rout Saturday night.

The big fella recently expressed frustration having to spend so much time behind the arc, and has vowed to play closer to the hoop.

Per ESPN:

“I don’t like shooting 3s,” Embiid said. “I only do it because of the spacing that we have, and sometimes I have to take them. I have to be on the perimeter, just getting guys open, because of all the attention that sometimes it seems are presented to me.

“I don’t like shooting 3s. I only do it because I got to make it work, but the last couple games, mainly the last two games, my mindset has been, if I’m on the perimeter, it doesn’t mean that I have to shoot 3s. Even if I’m wide open, I think I had a couple of opportunities tonight and last game against the [New York] Knicks where I could’ve shot it, but I took one dribble and I took a midway shot.

“That’s what I’m comfortable with, and it’s working.”

His cold shooting from the perimeter is also preventing Embiid from doing something he says he should be doing every single game: shooting over 50 percent from the field. The past two games, he’s shooting 62.5 percent.

“I feel like my efficiency is getting back to where it should be,” Embiid said. “Part of the problem that I see with myself is, I should never shoot under 50 percent and I do it a lot.

“It’s all about getting my efficiency back and I feel like shooting 3s had a lot to do with me shooting under 50 percent.”

Related
‘It Just Really Frustrates Me’: Joel Embiid Unhappy With Role

    
You Might Also Like
NBA

LeBron James: ‘I Would Love to Play With a Lot of Great Players’

2 days ago
1,924
NBA

Kyle Lowry: ‘I Will Be Happy for Kawhi Leonard When He Makes His Decision’

6 days ago
14,947
NBA

On The Rise: Landry Shamet Has Always Been Overlooked. Not Anymore.

6 days ago
5,931
Kicks

NBA Kicks of the Night

6 days ago
2,315
NBA

Post Up: John Wall Goes Off for 40 Against the Lakers in D.C.

1 week ago
1,226
Markelle Fultz
NBA

Report: 76ers Have Declined Multiple Trade Requests for Markelle Fultz

1 week ago
6,807
On the Rise

TRENDING


Most Recent

Kevin Garnett: Time for Anthony Davis to Leave New Orleans

1 hour ago
377

Joel Embiid: ‘I Don’t Like Shooting 3s’

1 hour ago
327

Marcin Gortat: Nikola Jokic ‘Biggest Flopper in the History of NBA’

2 hours ago
1,778

Report: Rockets to Sign Austin Rivers

8 hours ago
375

Post Up: Steph Curry Finishes with 42 Points Against Clippers

9 hours ago
760