Joel Embiid: ‘I Don’t Give a Damn About ‘The Process”

An emotional Joel Embiid was in no mood to discuss “The Process” after the Sixers’ dramatic 92-90 Game 7 loss Sunday night in Toronto.

Reporter: "Where is 'The Process' right now? And you just played the most minutes you've played in regulation. Are you tired?"

Sixers' Joel Embiid: "I don't give a d— about the process. And, no, I'm not tired." pic.twitter.com/NFRRjafmyF — Ben Golliver (@BenGolliver) May 13, 2019

The big fella, who labored through 45 minutes, also pushed back against the suggestion that he was tired against the Raptors.

Jimmy Butler finished with 16 points on 5-of-14 shooting, and tipped his cap at Kawhi Leonard‘s heroics.

Per ESPN:

“Losing the game that way,” Embiid said when asked about his show of emotion. “Last shot. After a hard-fought game, I feel like we had a chance. A lot of things go through your mind. And it sucks. I don’t know. I can’t explain it. It just sucks.” Before making his way to the locker room, Embiid shared an embrace with Raptors center Marc Gasol, who offered a few words of encouragement between hearty sobs by the 25-year-old center, who has become the face of the Sixers franchise. “He was just telling me … tried to let me know that I’ll be right there at this moment and even further in my career,” Embiid said, praising the class that Gasol displayed. Addressing the media postgame, with an offseason rife with uncertainty ahead of him and years of bad basketball behind him, he was asked where “The Process” stands now and how exhausted he felt after playing all but 2 minutes, 48 seconds of the 48 minutes played Sunday. “I don’t give a damn about ‘The Process,'” he said. “And no, I’m not tired.”

Related ‘I’ll Be Back’: Joel Embiid Tells Drake There Will Be a Game 7