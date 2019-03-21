Joel Embiid: ‘I’m the Most Unstoppable Player in the League’

by March 21, 2019
49

Joel Embiid called himself the “best defensive player” and “most unstoppable player in the League” following the Sixers’ 118-115 win Wednesday night against the visiting Boston Celtics.

Embiid added that Marcus Smart took a “cheap shot” by shoving him to the floor.

Jimmy Butler‘s clutch baseline jumper secured Philly’s dramatic victory.

Per Philly.com:

“I think [beating Boston] gives us more confidence,” [Ben] Simmons said after the tense, physical, come-from-behind win. “We feel like we can beat anybody in this league.”

Embiid had a game-high 37 points to go with a career-high 22 rebounds to help lead the Sixers to victory. The two-time All-Star center also made a career-high 20 foul shots in 21 attempts.

Butler, who was the bell ringer in the post-game locker room, scored 15 of his 22 points in the fourth quarter, including an 18-foot jumper with 5.5 seconds to finally vanquish the visitors.

“They put the ball in my hand in the fourth quarter and tell me to make plays,” Butler said. “I think, as of late, I’ve been doing a good job of that.”

