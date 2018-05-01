Joel Embiid: ‘No Excuses’ for Hassan Whiteside Being Out of Shape

Heat president Pat Riley blasted center Hassan Whiteside for being out of shape during their first-round playoff beatdown at the hands of Philadelphia, an excuse Sixers center Joel Embiid wasn’t buying.

Embiid was quick to remind everyone that he balled out against Miami despite a late-season facial injury.

Joel Embiid’s pregame routine: dunking on Hassan Whiteside pic.twitter.com/9Q6c1SmpOs — Kyle Neubeck (@KyleNeubeck) April 30, 2018

Riley says Whiteside and head coach Erik Spoelstra may need an “intervention” of some kind this summer.

Per the Palm Beach Post: