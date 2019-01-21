Joel Embiid: Russell Westbrook ‘Always in His Feelings’

Joel Embiid attempted to downplay his latest dust-up with Russell Westbrook, dismissing the All-Star guard as always being “in his feelings.”

Embiid crashed atop Westbrook on a fastbreak Saturday night, and Russ had to be restrained by teammates as he rushed towards the Sixers center.

The OKC Thunder escaped Philly with a dramatic 117-115 win, and Westbrook made it clear that things are not cool between him and Embiid.

Per the AP:

“I don’t think he just landed on me,” Westbrook said. “He had a little extra to it, you know what I’m saying? But it’s ok.” Embiid had a different opinion of the play. “I think I was going for the block and I think he lost the ball, but I was already in the air,” Embiid said. “I don’t know what, why he was mad. I have no idea. But he’s always in his feelings, so I have no idea.”

