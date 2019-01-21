Joel Embiid: Russell Westbrook ‘Always in His Feelings’

by January 21, 2019
2,109

Joel Embiid attempted to downplay his latest dust-up with Russell Westbrook, dismissing the All-Star guard as always being “in his feelings.”

Embiid crashed atop Westbrook on a fastbreak Saturday night, and Russ had to be restrained by teammates as he rushed towards the Sixers center.

The OKC Thunder escaped Philly with a dramatic 117-115 win, and Westbrook made it clear that things are not cool between him and Embiid.

Per the AP:

“I don’t think he just landed on me,” Westbrook said. “He had a little extra to it, you know what I’m saying? But it’s ok.”

Embiid had a different opinion of the play.

“I think I was going for the block and I think he lost the ball, but I was already in the air,” Embiid said. “I don’t know what, why he was mad. I have no idea. But he’s always in his feelings, so I have no idea.”

Related
Post Up: Paul George and Buddy Hield Knock Down Game-Winning 3️⃣’s

   
You Might Also Like
NBA

Refs: Russell Westbrook Mistakenly Awarded Three Late Free-Throws vs Lakers

3 days ago
6,790
The Post Up

Post Up: Ivica Zubac’s Career-Night Leads Lakers Past Thunder in OT, Pascal Siakam Nets Winner

3 days ago
1,546
warriors post up
The Post Up

Post Up: Warriors Have Red-Hot Shooting Night vs Nuggets 🔥

5 days ago
1,855
NBA

‘I Do Want to Beat Those Guys’: Jimmy Butler Enjoys Win vs Minny

5 days ago
3,270
NBA

‘He Carried Us’: LaMarcus Adridge Drops 56 Points on the Thunder

1 week ago
1,875
The Post Up

Post Up: LaMarcus Aldridge Drops 5️⃣6️⃣, Russell Westbrook Dishes 2️⃣4️⃣ Dimes in 2OT

1 week ago
1,165

TRENDING


Most Recent

Donovan Mitchell Won’t Defend Slam Dunk Title

4 hours ago
960

Joel Embiid: Russell Westbrook ‘Always in His Feelings’

4 hours ago
2,109

Dennis Smith Jr to Rejoin the Mavs

5 hours ago
814

‘It’s About Damn Time’: Derrick Rose Drills Game-Winner vs Suns

6 hours ago
2,161

Post Up: Derrick Rose Hits Step-Back Game-Winner Against Suns 🔥

14 hours ago
1,783