Joel Embiid: ‘We Think We Can Win it All’

by April 24, 2019
280

Philadelphia is moving on to the second round of the postseason, and Joel Embiid says his team believes it “can win it all.”

The Sixers eliminated the Brooklyn Nets with a 120-100 win Tuesday night, bringing an end to a contentious series after five games.

Ben Simmons says the Sixers need to maintain their physical play heading into their matchup with the Toronto Raptors.

Per The AP:

“We think we can win it all,” Embiid said.

Up next, a second round series against the Toronto Raptors, who dropped their playoff opener before winning four straight against Orlando — the same thing the Sixers did to Brooklyn.

“We still have more to do. A lot more to do,” coach Brett Brown said.

The teams tangled again in the final two minutes, and the deep reserves had to be separated. Sixers mascot Franklin ran out wearing oversized gold boxing gloves to bring a dose of levity to the ruckus.

“Our team was physical the whole time,” Simmons said. “I think we need to take that up to Toronto.”

