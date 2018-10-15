Josh Jackson: ‘I Really Want to Win [Most Improved Player]’

The Phoenix Suns have a potential All-Star in sophomore Josh Jackson. The 21 year old is already a ball-hawking defender, with the ability to shut down a drive from the perimeter or come over from the weak side to swat layups. Jackson, who averaged 13 points, 4.6 rebounds and 1 steal last season, is looking to build off his impressive rookie campaign by taking home some hardware in 2019.

“Most Improved Player in the League, I really want to win that award,” he says. “It would help me feel the work I put in last season and this summer paid off.”

Watch the video below to see Jackson’s offseason workout in detail. Hear him speak about what it’s like to play in the League and why strengthening his body is proving to be so important.

Video courtesy of UA