Jrue On AD’s Takeover This Season: ‘I’ve Never Seen A Player Be Able To Do That’

by May 05, 2018
When DeMarcus Cousins went down with a torn achilles in late January, Anthony Davis vowed to embrace a “Russell Westbrook mentality,” upping his aggressiveness and intensity.

And the superstar big man did just that, leading the Pelicans to the playoffs with regular season averages of 28.1 points, 11.1 rebounds, and 2.6 blocks per game.

In an interview with ESPN‘s Rachel Nichols, teammates Jrue Holiday and Rajon Rondo discussed AD’s takeover:

The Pelicans beat the Warriors, 119-100, in Game 3 of their Western Conference semifinals matchup on Friday night. AD led the way with 33 points and 18 rebounds.

Golden State leads the series 2-1. Game 4 is Sunday at 3:30pm ET.

