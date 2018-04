Jrue Holiday showed out in the Pelicans’ first round sweep of the Portland Trail Blazers, averaging 27.8 points and 6.6 assists per game and locking up superstar Damian Lillard on defense.

As a guest on ESPN‘s Get Up! Monday morning, Holiday spoke about his tremendous series and the Pels’ overall success:

New Orleans will play either Golden State or San Antonio in the second round.

