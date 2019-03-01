‘Just Attack and Be Aggressive’: James Harden Torches Miami for 58 Points

by March 01, 2019
4

James Harden erupted for 58 points Thursday night, leading the Houston Rockets past the visiting Miami Heat 121-118.

Harden’s sixth 50-point game of the season allowed the Rockets to climb out of a 21-point third quarter deficit.

The Beard credited his team’s defensive effort for the win.

Per The Houston Chronicle:

“He’s definitely one of the most unguardable players this game has ever seen,” Heat guard Dwyane Wade said after his last game in Houston and his postgame jersey exchange with Chris Paul. “Give him credit for seeing they were struggling early and strapping everybody on his back and going to work.”

The Rockets needed all that Harden could give, all that had made the season so special, so unforgettable, from the step-back 3s to the unstoppable drives. They needed him to drive them back, coupling that with a dramatically increased defensive effort, until they swept past the Heat, taking a 121-118 win with Harden scoring 58 points, the most scored against the Heat.

“Just attack and be aggressive,” Harden said of how he conquered the Heat zone that had confounded the Rockets in Miami. “The zone is just to corral you, lull you to sleep. I couldn’t allow that to happen. I wanted to continue to be aggressive, continue to attack the rim, take my shots when I had the opportunities.”

Related James Harden: ‘I’m Not Worried About MVP’

 
You Might Also Like

Post Up: Dwyane Wade and CP3 Meet for Final Time, James Harden Scores 58

4 hours ago
241

Chris Paul Recalls Andre Iguodala’s Playoff Trash Talk

4 days ago
15,050
chris paul rockets post up

Post Up: CP3 Carries Rockets To Victory at Oracle 🚀

5 days ago
1,935

James Harden: ‘I’m Not Worried About MVP’

1 week ago
4,189

James Harden Says He’s Not Focused on 30-Point Streak

1 week ago
1,705
NBA

Michael Jordan: 6 Rings ‘Harder’ Than Streaks By James Harden and Russell Westbrook

2 weeks ago
6,885

TRENDING


Most Recent

‘Just Attack and Be Aggressive’: James Harden Torches Miami for 58 Points

3 mins ago
4

Post Up: Dwyane Wade and CP3 Meet for Final Time, James Harden Scores 58

4 hours ago
241

Oak Hill’s Kofi Cockburn is BRINGING BACK CENTERS 💪🏽 SLAM Day in the Life

13 hours ago
94

BHM 2019: Honoring the Impact of Oscar Robertson On and Off the Court

15 hours ago
135

BHM 2019: Kareem Abdul-Jabbar Has Used His Platform to Speak Up

17 hours ago
165