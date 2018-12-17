‘Just Hot’: John Wall Hangs 40 Points and 14 Assists on the Lakers

by December 17, 2018
1,511

John Wall exploded for a season-high 40 points and 14 assists Sunday night against the visiting Los Angeles Lakers.

Wall’s dominant performance led the Washington Wizards to a 128-110 win.

LeBron James finished with a season-worst 13 points in the blowout loss.

Per the WaPo:

“Just being aggressive, just trying to get downhill and attack the basket,” Wall said after the Wizards (12-18) snapped a four-game losing streak. “Kind of disappointed how I played in Brooklyn. Not being aggressive. When I’m aggressive, it makes it easier for guys offensively.”

Wall’s line resembled something James is accustomed to posting in Washington.

At the end of the first half, Wall lofted a rainbow from the baseline over the 7-foot-1 [Tyson] Chandler. As the shot swished through, he turned courtside and celebrated by sharing a special handshake with Bruce Beal, Bradley’s older brother, then stretched his arms wide to soak up the adoration.

“Just hot, just in the zone. I [was] in a hot rhythm,” Wall said about the shot, before adding, “I know all the Lakers fans out there were probably upset.”

