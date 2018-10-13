Justise Winslow, Heat Agree to 3-Year, $39 Million Extension

by October 13, 2018
125

Justise Winslow and the Miami Heat have agreed to a three-year, $39 million extension, according to Adrian Wojnarowski of ESPN.

Wojnarowski also notes that the third year of the deal is a team option.

Per ESPN:

“I’m just excited,” Winslow told reporters after the Heat’s preseason game Friday night. “I’m invested in this team, in this city. It’s nice to get it done before the season so I can just go out there and play, open mind, open heart. I’m committed to this team and committed to this city.”

Winslow played in 68 games last season, averaging 7.8 points, 5.4 rebounds and 2.2 assists per game. He was the 10th overall pick in the 2015 NBA Draft.

