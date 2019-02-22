Kareem Abdul-Jabbar: Anthony Davis Saga ‘Mirrors’ Trade Request from Milwaukee

Kareem Abdul-Jabbar says his trade request from Milwaukee 45 years ago “almost exactly” mirrors the present-day Anthony Davis saga.

Abdul-Jabbar told the Bucks he wouldn’t re-sign, and that he wanted instead to play in New York or Los Angeles.

“Guys don't want to take on the challenge of building a team.” NBA legends weigh in on why they don’t fully endorse players making public trade demands https://t.co/pDaym92LZC pic.twitter.com/TtC7ENJTGb

Kareem, who spent the final 14 years of his career with the Lakers, advises AD against publicly pressuring the New Orleans Pelicans to shop him.

Per Bleacher Report:

“It mirrors almost exactly the same situation I was in in Milwaukee,” Abdul-Jabbar told B/R. “Almost exactly.”

Before the 1974-75 season, with two years left on his contract, Abdul-Jabbar informed Bucks management that he would not be re-signing when his deal was up.

“I told them, ‘Look, I’m not signing again,'” Abdul-Jabbar said. “‘You guys gotta find a place to put me where you can get the best deal that you can make. Because I’m out of here.’ And they got that. And the fact that I had a good relationship with them—I respected them, they respected me, they paid me well—they did the best deal that they could do for themselves, and it was a pretty good deal. Given they got four very good players for me, I thought that everybody won.”

Abdul-Jabbar’s power play—which was ahead of its time—is arguably the main reason the Lakers remain a glamour destination for NBA stars, from LeBron on down.

“It looks like Anthony Davis is in the same position,” Abdul-Jabbar said, though he noted Davis hasn’t handled it the same way. He just shouldn’t do it in public. Those are discussions for behind closed doors.”