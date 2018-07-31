Kareem Abdul-Jabbar: ‘There Is No Such Thing as the G.O.A.T’ 🤔

Kareem Abdul-Jabbar could be the the most accomplished player in basketball history. He has a loaded resume: most career NBA points, six-time NBA champion, 19 All-Star selections, 15 All-NBA honors and three-time NCAA champion.

Most fans would consider Abdul-Jabbar one of the greatest ever. In a recent interview with Marc J. Spears of The Undefeated, the 71 year old shared his thoughts on the G.O.A.T debate:

“These G.O.A.T. discussions are fun distractions while sitting around waiting for the pizza to be served. But they’re on a par with ‘Which super power would you want most: flight or invisibility?’ Whether I’m included or not in anyone’s list doesn’t matter. I played my hardest and I helped my teammates. That’s the most important thing I walked away with. “The reason there is no such thing as the G.O.A.T. is because every player plays under unique circumstances. We played different positions, under different rules, with different teammates, with different coaches. Every player has to adapt to their circumstances and find a way to excel. This isn’t Highlander. There can be more than one.”

Kareem also talked to Spears about LeBron James — one of the top names to be mentioned in the G.O.A.T. debate — joining the Lakers:

“LeBron is one of the most dynamic and charismatic players in the history of the NBA. He isn’t just a great player, he’s a great showman. It’s no secret that the Lakers have been struggling these past few years to find their rhythm and maturity in order to be serious contenders. LeBron could be the right man to bring the team together.”

