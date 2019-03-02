Post Up: Kawhi Leonard Hits Game-Winner; Bulls Beat Hawks in 4OT

Bulls 168 (18-45), Hawks 161 (21-42)

Who knew that when the Bulls and Hawks tipped off on Friday night, the game would seemingly last forever. The two teams combined for 329 total points as one, two and three overtimes weren’t enough to decide a winner.

Trae Young dropped 49 points for Atlanta, adding 16 assists and eight rebounds. Zach LaVine scored 47 points in the win for Chicago.

Yoooo who gave Zach LaVine clearance for takeoff? (via @NBATV) pic.twitter.com/pFDb6ls53r — SLAM (@SLAMonline) March 2, 2019

Blazers 117 (38-24), Raptors 119 (46-17)

Portland was feeling good after Damian Lillard hit three free throws to tie the game at 117. But then stepped in Kawhi Leonard, who hit a leaning jumper from the baseline to give Toronto the lead for good. Leonard finished with 38 points in the intense, playoff-level game.

Hornets 123 (29-33), Nets 112 (32-32)

Charlotte cruised in the second half to a road win in Brooklyn. Jeremy Lamb came off the bench to lead the team in scoring with 22 points. Spencer Dinwiddie returned from a thumb injury to score 15 points for the Nets.



Wizards 96 (25-37), Celtics 107 (38-25)

Boston closed out the game with 25 points in the fourth quarter to take back the lead and take home the win. Seven players scored in double digits, led by Al Horford’s 18 points. Bradley Beal had 29 points, 11 rebounds and six assists in the loss.



Pelicans 130 (28-36), Suns 116 (12-51)

Julius Randle (22 points) and Jrue Holiday (21 points, nine assists) paced the Pelicans in a comfortable win over the Suns. Devin Booker scored 26 points for Phoenix.

Clippers 116 (35-29), Kings 109 (31-31)

Seven Clippers managed double-digit scoring, led by recent addition Landry Shamet’s 20 points and Danilo Gallinari’s 19 points. Buddy Hield scored 23 points for the Kings.

Bucks 131 (47-14), Lakers 120 (30-31)

Eric Bledsoe had himself a day. After signing a four-year, $70 million extension with the team Friday afternoon, he then went on to score a season-high 31 points to lead the Bucks over the Lakers. Brandon Ingram scored 31 points for Los Angeles.

