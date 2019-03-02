Post Up: Kawhi Leonard Hits Game-Winner; Bulls Beat Hawks in 4OT

by March 02, 2019
375

Bulls 168 (18-45), Hawks 161 (21-42)

Who knew that when the Bulls and Hawks tipped off on Friday night, the game would seemingly last forever. The two teams combined for 329 total points as one, two and three overtimes weren’t enough to decide a winner.

Trae Young dropped 49 points for Atlanta, adding 16 assists and eight rebounds. Zach LaVine scored 47 points in the win for Chicago.

Blazers 117 (38-24), Raptors 119 (46-17)

Portland was feeling good after Damian Lillard hit three free throws to tie the game at 117. But then stepped in Kawhi Leonard, who hit a leaning jumper from the baseline to give Toronto the lead for good. Leonard finished with 38 points in the intense, playoff-level game.

Hornets 123 (29-33), Nets 112 (32-32)

Charlotte cruised in the second half to a road win in Brooklyn. Jeremy Lamb came off the bench to lead the team in scoring with 22 points. Spencer Dinwiddie returned from a thumb injury to score 15 points for the Nets.

Wizards 96 (25-37), Celtics 107 (38-25)

Boston closed out the game with 25 points in the fourth quarter to take back the lead and take home the win. Seven players scored in double digits, led by Al Horford’s 18 points. Bradley Beal had 29 points, 11 rebounds and six assists in the loss.

Pelicans 130 (28-36), Suns 116 (12-51)

Julius Randle (22 points) and Jrue Holiday (21 points, nine assists) paced the Pelicans in a comfortable win over the Suns. Devin Booker scored 26 points for Phoenix.

Clippers 116 (35-29), Kings 109 (31-31)

Seven Clippers managed double-digit scoring, led by recent addition Landry Shamet’s 20 points and Danilo Gallinari’s 19 points. Buddy Hield scored 23 points for the Kings.

Bucks 131 (47-14), Lakers 120 (30-31)

Eric Bledsoe had himself a day. After signing a four-year, $70 million extension with the team Friday afternoon, he then went on to score a season-high 31 points to lead the Bucks over the Lakers. Brandon Ingram scored 31 points for Los Angeles.

RELATED: ‘We Need Him to Stay’: Raptors Bracing for Kawhi Leonard’s Free Agency

  
You Might Also Like

Post Up: Dwyane Wade Hits Ridiculous Buzzer-Beater Against Warriors ⚡️

2 days ago
2,866

Post Up: Trae Young Drops 36, Boogie Cousins Scores Season-High

4 days ago
2,068

Post Up: Raptors Steal Win Over Spurs in DeMar DeRozan’s Return

1 week ago
1,537
The Post Up

Post Up: Kyle Kuzma Wins MVP as Team USA Beats Team World in Rising Stars Challenge

2 weeks ago
1,531
NBA

Trae Young Says He Will Be a Better Player Than Luka Doncic

1 month ago
6,745
The Post Up

Post Up: Nuggets Beat Grizzlies After Making 25-Point Comeback 🤭

1 month ago
869

TRENDING


Most Recent

Post Up: Kawhi Leonard Hits Game-Winner; Bulls Beat Hawks in 4OT

3 hours ago
375

Bam Adebayo watches Vernon Carey & Scottie Barnes advance to Regional Finals! 👀

11 hours ago
62

Report: Spurs, Pau Gasol Agree to Buyout; Expected to Sign With Bucks

11 hours ago
1,607

Kevin Durant: ‘I Don’t Need Anything in This Basketball World to Fulfill Anything in Me&...

13 hours ago
965
asia durr 47 points louisville

Asia Durr Is The Most Unstoppable Force in College Basketball 😤

15 hours ago
700