‘We Need Him to Stay’: Raptors Bracing for Kawhi Leonard’s Free Agency

by January 10, 2019
89

Kawhi Leonard‘s impending free agency looms over everything in Toronto.

Leonard, 27, is enjoying his best statistical season (27.3 points, 7.8 rebounds) with the Raptors (31-12), but his future remains very much in question.

Toronto can offer Kawhi a five-year, max-level contract extension worth around $190 million on July 1.

Per Sports Illustrated:

(Last season, he approached the Thunder about a Paul George-for-DeMar DeRozan swap.) Since [Masai] Ujiri took over basketball operations in 2013, the Raptors have been consistently good, never sinking below 48 victories. But they never felt great. “I have a mandate . . . to win a championship,” says Ujiri. “You can’t continue doing the same thing over and over again. We gave a chance to [that] team. We tried to build it as much as we can.”

Inside the locker room, Leonard’s free agency is rarely discussed, even if everyone is wary of the consequences. “We need him to stay,” says [Serge] Ibaka. “He keeps everybody safe—no one is safe if he leaves.” Ibaka has been one of Leonard’s strongest new connections. In Leonard, Ibaka sees shades of [Russell] Westbrook and Kevin Durant, his former teammates in Oklahoma City. “They have a similar mind-set, where if they want to do something, they know they can.” In San Antonio, Leonard was known as the Claw. In Toronto, Ibaka has tried to make Deadly Zombie (self-explanatory) and Cape Town (the city in South Africa) stick. “I don’t know why, but he keeps telling me he’s from Cape Town,” says Ibaka, who was born in Congo. “Of all the places. . . . Maybe he just wants to visit there someday.”

From his locker a few stalls over, Leonard looks up. “You hating on me, Serge?” Leonard asks, smiling.

Ibaka grins back. “No, man,” he says. “We need you to stay. Stay, Kawhi. Stayyyyyy.”

Related
Kyle Lowry: ‘I Will Be Happy for Kawhi Leonard When He Makes His Decision’

       
You Might Also Like
NBA

Report: Patrick McCaw Plans to Sign with Raptors

8 hours ago
904
NBA

Clyde Frazier: Kevin Durant Winning in New York Would Put Him in G.O.A.T. Conversation

18 hours ago
4,206
warriors kings three-pointers post up
The Post Up

Post Up: Warriors, Kings Combine for 41 THREE-POINTERS 🔥

4 days ago
1,771
NBA

Gregg Popovich ‘Felt Badly’ Spurs Fans Booed Kawhi Leonard

5 days ago
3,142
NBA

DeMar DeRozan Hangs 1st Career Triple-Double on the Raptors

6 days ago
1,381
Archives

Post Up: James Harden Buries Warriors with Dagger 3-Pointer

6 days ago
2,432
On the Rise

TRENDING


Most Recent

Blake Griffin Feels Truly Appreciated, at Last

48 mins ago
49

‘It Was a Lot for Me to Figure Out’: Kyrie Irving on Playing With LeBron James

57 mins ago
100

Kyle Kuzma: Lakers Have Their Own ‘Death Lineup’

1 hour ago
103

‘We Need Him to Stay’: Raptors Bracing for Kawhi Leonard’s Free Agency

1 hour ago
89

Report: Patrick McCaw Plans to Sign with Raptors

8 hours ago
904