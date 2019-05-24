Kawhi Leonard: ‘I’m Not Afraid of the Moment’

Kawhi Leonard has Toronto on the cusp of the NBA Finals for the first time in franchise history, pushing the Bucks to the brink of elimination.

Leonard, who carried the Raptors past Milwaukee in Game 5 with 35 points, 7 rebounds and 9 assists for a 3-2 series lead, told reporters he is unafraid of the moment.

Giannis Antetokounmpo finished with 24 points in the loss, and vows his team will not “fold” in Game 6.

Per The AP:

“I’m not afraid of the moment,” Leonard said. “This is what I work out for in the summer. I’m just trying to win. It’s a matter of me being aggressive and don’t shy away from anything.” Leonard was the NBA Finals MVP when San Antonio won the championship in 2014. And he’s capping off his first season in Toronto after requesting a trade from the Spurs with quite a playoff run. The Raptors battled out of an early 14-point hole, then got 15 points from Leonard in the fourth quarter to send the top-seeded Bucks to their first three-game losing streak of the season. “He has been unbelievable in the playoffs with the Spurs as well,” Raptors coach Nick Nurse said. “I can only say that he’s been really good. He gets stronger as the fourth wears on. He wants the ball and he wants to make the plays and he seems to be making the right plays. You’re almost shocked when he pulls up at 15 feet and it doesn’t go in. He’s playing at both ends.”

