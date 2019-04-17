Kawhi Leonard: Kyle Lowry ‘Did a Great Job of Bouncing Back’ in Game 2

by April 17, 2019
121

Kawhi Leonard scored 37 points and Kyle Lowry bounced back with 22 points, as Toronto took Game 2 111-82 Tuesday night against the Orlando Magic.

Raptors head coach Nick Nurse said Lowry was “at his finest,” helping the Raps tie the series at 1-1.

The All-Star point guard missed all seven shot attempts in Game 1.

Per The AP:

Leonard said Lowry “led us in intensity,” helping the East’s No. 2 seed avoid a 2-0 hole.

“He did a great job of bouncing back,” Leonard said. “He’s a pro. That’s what pros do, they know it’s just one game and they come in the next game ready to play.”

Lowry, who missed all seven attempts in Game 1, shot 8 for 13 and led his team with seven assists.

“He was big time tonight,” Nurse said. “That’s him at his finest.”

    
