Kawhi Leonard: Kyle Lowry ‘Did a Great Job of Bouncing Back’ in Game 2

Kawhi Leonard scored 37 points and Kyle Lowry bounced back with 22 points, as Toronto took Game 2 111-82 Tuesday night against the Orlando Magic.
Raptors head coach Nick Nurse said Lowry was “at his finest,” helping the Raps tie the series at 1-1.
The All-Star point guard missed all seven shot attempts in Game 1.
Per The AP:
Leonard said Lowry “led us in intensity,” helping the East’s No. 2 seed avoid a 2-0 hole.
“He did a great job of bouncing back,” Leonard said. “He’s a pro. That’s what pros do, they know it’s just one game and they come in the next game ready to play.”
Lowry, who missed all seven attempts in Game 1, shot 8 for 13 and led his team with seven assists.
“He was big time tonight,” Nurse said. “That’s him at his finest.”