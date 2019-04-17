Kawhi Leonard: Kyle Lowry ‘Did a Great Job of Bouncing Back’ in Game 2

Kawhi Leonard scored 37 points and Kyle Lowry bounced back with 22 points, as Toronto took Game 2 111-82 Tuesday night against the Orlando Magic.

Raptors head coach Nick Nurse said Lowry was “at his finest,” helping the Raps tie the series at 1-1.

The All-Star point guard missed all seven shot attempts in Game 1.

Leonard scores 37, Lowry has 22 as Raptors rout Magic 111-82, even series at 1-1https://t.co/g6f0j2zfdI — AP Sports (@AP_Sports) April 17, 2019

Per The AP: