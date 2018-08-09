Kawhi Leonard Says Thank You to San Antonio

In his first statement since being traded to the Raptors (via a letter submitted to the San Antonio Express-News), Kawhi Leonard thanked the city of San Antonio, the Spurs organization, coach Gregg Popovich, and his teammates for their support.

“I have been going back and forth the last few weeks trying to figure out the right things to say, and it comes down to two simple words: THANK YOU!” Kawhi wrote.

Leonard went on to say he will “always be grateful” to Pop for his guidance and to the “passionate and dedicated” Spurs fanbase.

Kawhi was dealt to Toronto along with Danny Green in exchange for DeMar DeRozan, Jakob Poetl and a protected first-round pick back in July. He was a two-time All-Star and the 2014 Finals MVP during his seven seasons with the Spurs.

“Through all the ups and downs – I’m glad there were many more ups! – I’ll never forget what we have shared and accomplished together. While I’m looking forward to the next chapter in my career, I’ll always remember the city and the people of San Antonio!” he concluded.

