Kawhi Leonard Says Thank You to San Antonio

by August 09, 2018
473

In his first statement since being traded to the Raptors (via a letter submitted to the San Antonio Express-News), Kawhi Leonard thanked the city of San Antonio, the Spurs organization, coach Gregg Popovich, and his teammates for their support.

“I have been going back and forth the last few weeks trying to figure out the right things to say, and it comes down to two simple words: THANK YOU!” Kawhi wrote.

Leonard went on to say he will “always be grateful” to Pop for his guidance and to the “passionate and dedicated” Spurs fanbase.

Kawhi was dealt to Toronto along with Danny Green in exchange for DeMar DeRozan, Jakob Poetl and a protected first-round pick back in July. He was a two-time All-Star and the 2014 Finals MVP during his seven seasons with the Spurs.

“Through all the ups and downs – I’m glad there were many more ups! – I’ll never forget what we have shared and accomplished together. While I’m looking forward to the next chapter in my career, I’ll always remember the city and the people of San Antonio!” he concluded.

RELATED
Gregg Popovich: ‘Time to Move on’ from Kawhi Leonard

 
You Might Also Like
SLAMTV

DeMar DeRozan, Nick Young DOMINATE The Drew League! ⚔️

2 days ago
753
rudy gay raptors spurs night and day
NBA

Rudy Gay: ‘Night and Day’ Difference Between Spurs, Raptors

3 days ago
7,828
tony parker tim duncan coachable
NBA

Tony Parker on Tim Duncan: ‘Most Coachable Great Player of All Time’

3 days ago
1,344
NBA

Joel Embiid Not Worried About Philly’s Free Agency Letdown

1 week ago
3,358
lowry kawhi
NBA

Kyle Lowry Doesn’t Know If He’s Ever Spoken to Kawhi Leonard

2 weeks ago
8,269
NBA

DeMar DeRozan Met up with Drake After Being Traded to San Antonio

2 weeks ago
6,409
On the Rise

TRENDING


Most Recent

Brook Lopez: Milwaukee Bucks Can Reach NBA Finals

15 mins ago
34

Draymond Green: ‘Teams Worry About Us. We Don’t Worry About Nobody’

40 mins ago
133

On The Rise: Dillon Brooks Has Already Arrived 💯

58 mins ago
241

Kawhi Leonard Says Thank You to San Antonio

3 hours ago
473

Jaylen Brown: Celtics ‘Getting to the Finals’

6 hours ago
662