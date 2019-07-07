Kemba Walker For Terry Rozier Sign-And-Trade Now Official

The Boston Celtics and Charlotte Hornets have made their sign-and-trade official. To the Celtics in the pact is All-NBA Third Team guard Kemba Walker. To the Hornets is promising backup point guard Terry Rozier who will finally get a full-time starting nod.

The Hornets will also acquire a protected second-round pick in 2020 while Boston acquires a standard second-round pick in 2020.

The C’s will acquire Walker on a four-year, $141 million deal while the Hornets add Rozier on a three-year, $58 million deal.

By swapping players via sign-and-trade, the Celtics were able to retain some flexibility in free agency. The decision also let the Hornets exceed the salary cap to bring Rozier into the mix.