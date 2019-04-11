Kemba Walker ‘Not Sure Yet’ if He Will Re-Sign in Charlotte

Kemba Walker‘s future in Charlotte, once promising, is far from certain.

Walker said he is “not sure yet” about re-signing Wednesday night, after the Hornets’ season ended in disappointment yet again.

If you’re pinning hope on what Kemba said in September about remaining with ⁦@hornets⁩, this won’t raise your spirits: https://t.co/F4hynNpxQO — Rick Bonnell (@rick_bonnell) April 11, 2019

The organization can offer their 28-year-old All-Star point guard a max deal—up to $221 million over five seasons, far more than any other team—in free agency this summer.

Per The Charlotte Observer:

“I’m not sure yet,” Walker said Wednesday night, when I asked if he’s still predisposed to staying with the franchise that drafted him back in 2011. “I don’t know. “I have a long time to even start thinking about that stuff. Me and my agent will get together. Me and my family, we’ll discuss that stuff when the time is right.” That’s certainly not a “no,” in regard to remaining a Hornet, but it’s far short of a “definitely.” Compare that to September, the day before training camp, when Walker gave an extended interview where most of the questions were related to his contract expiring after this season. “I’ve been saying this is the place I want to be. This is the place I love,” Walker said back then. “I’m just really confident I’ll be here. I think they’ll figure it out.”

