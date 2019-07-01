Kemba Walker: ‘When You Think of the Celtics, You Think of Championships’

Kemba Walker called leaving the Charlotte Hornets as an unrestricted free agent “one of the toughest things that I definitely have had to do in my career.”

Walker, 29, agreed to a four-year, $141 million deal with the Boston Celtics and feels he’s now in a position to compete for NBA titles for the first time.

Kemba Walker on @notthefakeSVP "​I gave that organization every single thing I could give them. Now it's about competing at the highest level & we all know Boston is doing that year in & year out. I want to be part of something special in terms of competing at the highest level" — Tim Bontemps (@TimBontemps) July 1, 2019

Kemba steps in for Kyrie Irving, who bounced to Brooklyn, and says he’s ready to “try and fulfill some dreams of mine and compete.”

Per ESPN:

“The hardest part for me is having to leave the city and organization that I’ve been a part of for eight years,” he told ESPN’s Scott Van Pelt. “The organization that gave me my first opportunity to go from a boy to a man in this league. Charlotte, the place that I love very much. It was a really tough decision. But you know, it was something I had to do in order to try and fulfill some dreams of mine and compete.” After a season of locker room turmoil often centered around Irving’s discontent, the Celtics crave the stability and leadership that Walker will provide — in addition to being an All-Star talent in the prime of his career. Walker can plug into a Celtics lineup that includes Jayson Tatum, Gordon Hayward and Jaylen Brown. Boston can still pursue a center with its $4.8 million exception and build a team that could be competitive in the Eastern Conference. “When you think of the Celtics, you think of championships,” Walker told Van Pelt. “You think of winning, and that’s what I am about. I’m about competing for championships and winning. That’s something I haven’t been able to do throughout the early years of my career. I haven’t been a consistent winner in this league. I just felt like Boston was the best fit for me to try and accomplish those kind of goals.”

Related If You Don’t Know, Now You Know: Kemba Walker Is a Certified Superstar