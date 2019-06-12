Kevin Durant: ‘It’s Going to Be a Journey But I’m Built for This’

by June 12, 2019
538

Kevin Durant wrote that he is prepared to undergo rehab following surgery to repair a torn right Achilles tendon.

Durant, 30, adds that despite suffering a catastrophic injury, he is “proud” of having suited up in Game 5 of the NBA Finals after sitting out a month with a calf strain.

View this post on Instagram

What’s good everybody I wanted to update you all: I did rupture my Achilles. Surgery was today and it was a success, EASY MONEY My road back starts now! I got my family and my loved ones by my side and we truly appreciate all the messages and support people have sent our way. Like I said Monday, I'm hurting deeply, but I'm OK. Basketball is my biggest love and I wanted to be out there that night because that’s what I do. I wanted to help my teammates on our quest for the three peat. Its just the way things go in this game and I'm proud that I gave it all I physically could, and I'm proud my brothers got the W. It's going to be a journey but I'm built for this. I’m a hooper I know my brothers can get this Game 6, and I will be cheering  with dub nation while they do it.

A post shared by 35 (@easymoneysniper) on

Golden State Warriors head coach Steve Kerr told reporters Wednesday that KD was “cleared to play by everybody involved.”

Stephen Curry said that he has complete faith in the Dubs’ medical staff.

Per The AP:

Kerr said everyone in the organization is “devastated,” including Dr. Rick Celebrini, the team’s director of medicine and performance. The Warriors made a “collaborative” decision to clear Durant to play — with the input of Durant and his representative — and had no idea that Durant risked a serious Achilles injury by returning from a strained calf, Kerr said.

“Now, would we go back and do it over again? Damn right,” he said. “But that’s easy to say after the results. When we gathered all the information, our feeling was the worst thing that could happen would be a re-injure of the calf. That was the advice and the information that we had. At that point, once Kevin was cleared to play, he was comfortable with that, we were comfortable with that. So the Achilles came as a complete shock. I don’t know what else to add to that, other than had we known that this was a possibility, that this was even in the realm of possibility, there’s no way we ever would have allowed Kevin to come back.”

Kerr said he also understands people wanting to point blame somewhere, though he noted, “Kevin checked all the boxes, and he was cleared to play by everybody involved,” including doctors from within the organization and from the outside.

“I completely understand the world we live in. As Bob [Myers] mentioned the other night, there’s going to be blame. There’s going to be finger-pointing. We understand that and we accept that. This is kind of what you sign up for when you get into coaching, general management, in the NBA,” Kerr said. “There’s all kinds of coverage, judgment, criticism, and it’s all part of it. So we accept that. The main thing is our concern for Kevin and these last couple of days just checking on him. Obviously, everybody feels horrible for what happened.”

Stephen Curry can only imagine how much Durant is hurting emotionally not being able to play — but second-guessing benefits nobody at this stage, the two-time MVP said.

“Everybody has great 20/20 hindsight,” Curry said, then added: “I trust our medical staff and know Bob Myers has our best interests in terms of not just what we can do in this series, but long term in our overall health. You see how hard he took it, talking to you guys after the game. And that’s really genuine and authentic. So you can waste time talking about the what-ifs and this and that. Injuries are tough and they suck. They’re a part of our game, and they’re going to continue to be a part of our game. But everybody putting their collective brains together to make the sound, smart decisions, you kind of just live with that, because that’s what’s a part of our game.”

Related Report: Kevin Durant ‘Not Anywhere Close to 100 Percent’ in Game 5

         
You Might Also Like

Agent: Celtics Can Trade for Anthony Davis ‘But It’ll Be for One Year’

32 mins ago
188
Deyonta Davis of the Atlanta Hawks

Rockets Claim Deyonta Davis Off Waivers

3 hours ago
362
Kevin Durant of the Golden State Warriors

Kevin Durant Has Undergone Surgery On Ruptured Achilles

6 hours ago
1,139
Anthony Davis of the New Orleans Pelicans

Celtics, Lakers Engage Pels In Separate Anthony Davis Trade Talks

6 hours ago
1,120
Aron Baynes of the Boston Celtics

Aron Baynes Exercises 2019-20 Player Option

6 hours ago
248
Lindsay Gottlieb of the Cal Bears

Cavs Hiring Vaunted NCAA Women’s Basketball Coach Lindsay Gottlieb

9 hours ago
636

TRENDING


Most Recent

Agent: Celtics Can Trade for Anthony Davis ‘But It’ll Be for One Year’

32 mins ago
188

Kevin Durant: ‘It’s Going to Be a Journey But I’m Built for This’

1 hour ago
538
Deyonta Davis of the Atlanta Hawks

Rockets Claim Deyonta Davis Off Waivers

3 hours ago
362

Zion Harmon Is Married to the Game 🤞🏽

6 hours ago
318
Kevin Durant of the Golden State Warriors

Kevin Durant Has Undergone Surgery On Ruptured Achilles

6 hours ago
1,139