Kevin Durant: ‘Just Not Facts’ That Golden State is Better Without Him

Kevin Durant addressed the silly narrative that Golden State is somehow a better team with him watching in street clothes.

“That’s just not facts,” Durant told reporters Friday afternoon.

Kevin Durant on the narrative that the Warriors are better without him: "As a player, I think about that, and I just think, ‘Oh, that’s just not true.' That’s just not facts when it comes from a basketball perspective." https://t.co/uLpE5bX7MN

KD, still nursing a right calf strain, averaged 34.2 points on 51.3% shooting over 11 playoff games for the Warriors, who have five in a row without him.

Per The San Fran Chronicle:

“As a player, I think about that, and I just think, ‘Oh, that’s just not true,’” Durant said after practice Friday. “That’s just not facts when it comes from a basketball perspective.”

With his newfound free time, Durant has taken to responding online when he sees posts suggesting that the Warriors are better without him. His recent feud with Fox Sports 1 analyst Chris Broussard has only fueled the conversation.

“From my perspective, I want to focus on rehab, and I also want to focus on my teammates,” Durant said. “I want to enjoy my teammates from a different view. A lot of those guys sit in the chair and cheer for the rest of the guys, the starting guys, and then I get the opportunity to do the same thing.

“I turn on the TV since I can’t travel with the team, and all you hear is the noise. … The competitive side always wants to talk basketball, as well. So, if you want to say something like that, I’m going to engage in it. It’s all fun, it’s all cool. But I know the real.”