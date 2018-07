Team USA brought the energy on Day 2 of USA Basketball Men’s National Team training camp in Las Vegas.

Kevin Durant, Victor Oladipo, Myles Turner and Paul George played one-on-one to prove who’s the king of the court at UNLV’s Thomas & Mack Center.

Kyrie Irving, Carmelo Anthony and Anthony Davis were also in attendance to witness the competitive post-practice battle.

RELATED:

Durant, Westbrook, Harden REUNITE in Team USA Camp 🇺🇸