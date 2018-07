Former Thunder teammates Russell Westbrook, Kevin Durant and James Harden teamed up on the first day of USA Basketball Men’s National Team training camp in Las Vegas.

Fellow NBA stars John Wall, Paul George, Damian Lillard, Blake Griffin, Devin Booker and more also went to work at UNLV’s Thomas & Mack Center.

Kyrie Irving, who’s still rehabbing from knee surgery, helped put Durant, Westbrook and Victor Oladipo through workouts to conclude a star-studded first night of USA Basketball.