Kevin Durant 'Would Love' to Own an NBA Team in Seattle

by December 06, 2018
Kevin Durant says it would be a “great story” if he ended up owning an NBA team in Seattle someday.

Durant “would love to give back to an organization.”

KD received several standing ovations when the Golden State Warriors played an exhibition game at KeyArena in early October.

Per ESPN :

“Hell yeah,” Durant told ESPN following Wednesday night’s 129-105 win over the Cleveland Cavaliers. “Of course I would. No matter if it’s Seattle or any team, just to help young men grow. Or help men in the next phase of their lives as basketball players. Why not? Especially somebody who’s gone through it and been through just about everything as an NBA player, outside of getting traded, I’ve been through pretty much everything. I would love to give back to an organization, the knowledge that I’ve gained. So hell yeah I’d be interested.”

Durant, who spent his rookie season as a member of the Seattle Supersonics before the team was sold and moved to become the Oklahoma City Thunder, wore an old Sonics Shawn Kemp jersey during pregame introductions before that preseason game and then gave a speech to the crowd about how he hoped basketball would return to the city soon.

“I think the business side of it is obviously really fascinating to me,” Durant said. “How you can market and brand a team, how you can make the fan experience better? How you can just inject and infuse energy into a city? Which can just kind of get the ball rolling, not just in basketball, but also around the whole state. I love how that is. But more so than anything, I love basketball, I love being around players, I love seeing different types of players, I love just seeing progression of a player. So it would be cool to be hands on with the group.”

