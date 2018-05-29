Kevin Durant Says LeBron James Is Playing ‘Next-Level Basketball’ 👑

by May 29, 2018
1

The Golden State Warriors and Cleveland Cavaliers will meet in the NBA Finals once again, thanks in large part to big time performances from superstars LeBron James and Kevin Durant throughout the playoffs.

James, in particular, has been out of his mind in the postseason, averaging 34.4 points, 10.0 rebounds, and 7.7 assists. This will be his EIGHTH straight appearance in the Finals.

Durant, who had 34 points in the Warriors’ Game 7 victory over the Rockets on Monday, had high praise for Bron ahead of their upcoming matchup:

Game 1 is set for 9pm ET Thursday at Oracle.

Stephen Curry: 'Don't Disrespect the Other' Cavs

   
