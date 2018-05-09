Kevin Durant: Stephen Curry ‘Off the Leash’

by May 09, 2018
1,464

Stephen Curry was finally let “off the leash” Tuesday night, according to teammate Kevin Durant, as he logged 37 minutes in the Warriors’ 113-104 Game 5 win that sent the New Orleans Pelicans home for the summer.

It was the most playing time Curry has had since missing six weeks with a knee injury—he dropped in 28 points to help lead Golden State back into the Western Conference finals for the fourth consecutive year.

KD scored 24 points and Klay Thompson added 23 points for the defending NBA champs.

Per the AP:

“I think Coach did a great job though of just giving him a little bit here and there and tonight really just letting him go,” Kevin Durant said. “You see when you let the dog off the leash what happens.”

Curry has his swagger.

“I feel confident in what I’m able to do out there,” Curry said. “Timing could still get a little bit better with the ball and things like that when you start to get so excited, still when I’m out there missing six weeks is still appreciative of being out there playing. I’ll continue to get better, continue to get my timing right, continue to get back to the normal rotation, the normal minutes I’m out there playing and hopefully won’t look back.”

     
