Kevin Durant: Stephen Curry ‘Off the Leash’

Stephen Curry was finally let “off the leash” Tuesday night, according to teammate Kevin Durant, as he logged 37 minutes in the Warriors’ 113-104 Game 5 win that sent the New Orleans Pelicans home for the summer.

It was the most playing time Curry has had since missing six weeks with a knee injury—he dropped in 28 points to help lead Golden State back into the Western Conference finals for the fourth consecutive year.

Stephen Curry has been let "off the leash," and the Warriors are back in the Western Conference finals. @janiemccap https://t.co/y94TcMYRPo — AP Sports (@AP_Sports) May 9, 2018

KD scored 24 points and Klay Thompson added 23 points for the defending NBA champs.

Per the AP: