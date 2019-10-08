Kevin Durant: ‘The Cool Thing Now is Not the Knicks’

by October 08, 2019
285

The New York Knicks are no longer a marquee free agency destination, according to Kevin Durant.

Durant, who inked a multiyear deal with the cross-town rival Brooklyn Nets instead this summer, says younger players “don’t remember the Knicks being good.”

KD adds that the Knicks’ brand is no longer considered “cool.”

Per Hot 97 (via ESPN):

“I think a lot of fans look at the Knicks as a brand and expect these younger players in their lifetime don’t remember the Knicks being good,” Durant said Tuesday in an in-studio interview with Hot 97 in New York. “I’ve seen the Knicks in the Finals, but kids coming up after me didn’t see that. So that whole brand of the Knicks is not as cool as let’s say the Golden State Warriors, or even the Lakers or the Nets now.

“You know what I’m saying; the cool thing now is not the Knicks.”

On Tuesday, Durant said he didn’t seriously consider the Knicks in free agency.

“I thought about it yeah, just a thought. But I didn’t really do any full analysis on the Knicks,” the 2013-14 NBA MVP and two-time NBA Finals MVP said.

