Kevin Durant Unfazed By Criticism of DeMarcus Cousins Signing

Kevin Durant wasn’t surprised by teeth-gnashing from fans, media and oppoents who came out against Golden State’s acquisition of DeMarcus Cousins this summer.

“Nobody likes a great thing,” according to Durant.

KD expects Boogie to fit in perfectly with the Dubs.

Per The Undefeated:

“It was expected. Nobody likes a great thing. Greatness is rare, it’s different, and people don’t like different, so I get it. But I think for DeMarcus I liked his approach, our approach to it, coming in, wanting it just to be about basketball, once you look at it that way, it works out perfectly,” Durant said.

The Warriors have five 2018 NBA All-Stars in Cousins, Durant, Stephen Curry, Draymond Green and Klay Thompson. Because of Cousins’ recovery, it is uncertain when he will play for the Warriors next season, and it could take time for him to jell with the team. Durant said adding Cousins gives the Warriors a “different team” in a positive way offensively.

“It gives us somebody that can score in the low post, that can demand a double-team and you can’t switch on him,” Durant said. “That gives us a different look. I feel like a lot of teams felt like they could switch their smalls onto our bigs, but you can’t do that with DeMarcus.

“But we’re not used to playing that way either. We’re playing with a scoring big [man] down low. So it’s going to be an adjustment, but I’m looking forward to it. Should be fun, should be a new injection of energy for us.”