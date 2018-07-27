Kevin Durant Unfazed By Criticism of DeMarcus Cousins Signing

by July 27, 2018
704

Kevin Durant wasn’t surprised by teeth-gnashing from fans, media and oppoents who came out against Golden State’s acquisition of DeMarcus Cousins this summer.

“Nobody likes a great thing,” according to Durant.

KD expects Boogie to fit in perfectly with the Dubs.

Per The Undefeated:

“It was expected. Nobody likes a great thing. Greatness is rare, it’s different, and people don’t like different, so I get it. But I think for DeMarcus I liked his approach, our approach to it, coming in, wanting it just to be about basketball, once you look at it that way, it works out perfectly,” Durant said.

The Warriors have five 2018 NBA All-Stars in Cousins, Durant, Stephen Curry, Draymond Green and Klay Thompson. Because of Cousins’ recovery, it is uncertain when he will play for the Warriors next season, and it could take time for him to jell with the team. Durant said adding Cousins gives the Warriors a “different team” in a positive way offensively.

“It gives us somebody that can score in the low post, that can demand a double-team and you can’t switch on him,” Durant said. “That gives us a different look. I feel like a lot of teams felt like they could switch their smalls onto our bigs, but you can’t do that with DeMarcus.

“But we’re not used to playing that way either. We’re playing with a scoring big [man] down low. So it’s going to be an adjustment, but I’m looking forward to it. Should be fun, should be a new injection of energy for us.”

Related
Enes Kanter: NBA Only Has ‘Five Teams’

  
You Might Also Like
NBA

Kevin Durant: LeBron James to the Lakers a ‘Perfect Move’

1 day ago
5,009
NBA

Anthony Davis ‘a Little Shocked’ DeMarcus Cousins Joined the Warriors

1 day ago
5,357
NBA

Kevin Durant to CJ McCollum: Blazers Not Winning a Title

2 days ago
8,171
NBA

Michael Beasley Doesn’t Want to Be Judged

3 days ago
4,766
NBA

Enes Kanter: NBA Only Has ‘Five Teams’

4 days ago
32,413
NBA

Magic Johnson: ‘I’m Not Scared of Golden State’

1 week ago
4,550
On the Rise

TRENDING


Most Recent

Paul George: OKC Took ‘Awesome Gamble’ on Him

38 mins ago
394

Kevin Durant Unfazed By Criticism of DeMarcus Cousins Signing

2 hours ago
704

Kyrie Irving He Will ‘Easily’ Be Ready for Training Camp

3 hours ago
246

LeBron James: ‘I Still Regret Giving My 14-Year-Old My Name’

3 hours ago
3,542

JJ Redick: ‘I Almost Signed With Indy’

18 hours ago
3,477