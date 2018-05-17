Kevin Durant: Warriors ‘Not Invincible’

by May 17, 2018
342

Houston spanked the Warriors 127-105 in Game 2 Wednesday night, knotting up the Western Conference Finals at 1-1, and Kevin Durant said Golden is “not invincible.”

KD finished with 38 points in the loss, adding that the Dubs are “not the juggernauts of the NBA.”

The Rockets held Stephen Curry and Klay Thompson to a combined 24 points.

Per the AP:

James Harden and Eric Gordon each scored 27 points on a night Houston had five players score 16 points or more.

“We can beat anybody, anywhere at any time playing the way we play,” coach Mike D’Antoni said.

“They were desperate tonight and played like it, and we weren’t and it showed,” Golden State coach Steve Kerr said.

      
