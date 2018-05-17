Kevin Durant: Warriors ‘Not Invincible’

Houston spanked the Warriors 127-105 in Game 2 Wednesday night, knotting up the Western Conference Finals at 1-1, and Kevin Durant said Golden is “not invincible.”

KD finished with 38 points in the loss, adding that the Dubs are “not the juggernauts of the NBA.”

I asked Durant if it's shocking when the Hamptons 5 goes -17 like it did tonight. "No, shit happens," Durant said. "We're not invincible. We're not the juggernauts of the NBA. We're a good team, but that's a great team on the other end as well… — Tim Kawakami (@timkawakami) May 17, 2018

More Durant: "That's the beauty of the game, man. Some games you're going to get knocked out. Some games you're going to get punched in the face. How you respond, that's the beauty of it." — Tim Kawakami (@timkawakami) May 17, 2018

The Rockets held Stephen Curry and Klay Thompson to a combined 24 points.

