Khris Middleton Expected To Land Max Deal After Turning Down Player Option

by June 19, 2019
396
Khris Middleton of the Milwuakee Bucks

Milwaukee Bucks swingman Khris Middleton is expected to land a max contract after formally turning down his 2019-20 player option, Adrian Wojnarowski of ESPN reports.

Fresh off of an All-Star campaign in which he played a vital role in Milwaukee’s deepest playoff run in nearly two decades, Middleton will forego the $13 million he would have earned next season in order to chase max money.

Wojnarowski writes that Middleton is expected to command either a five-year max deal with the Bucks, or a four-year max deal elsewhere.

A player with seven years of service time like Middleton could yield as much as $190 million over five years on a 30% max deal with his incumbent club. Using the same 2019-20 salary cap projections, he’d be able to earn as much as $141 million over four years with a new squad.

Middleton averaged a career best 20.2 points per game last season, adding 5.2 rebounds, 4.0 assists per contest. He shot just .360 from beyond the arc in 2018-19 but has a long track record of .400 mark otherwise.

As ESPN’s Bobby Marks notes, Milwaukee could take advantage of the fact that Middleton’s cap hold is just $19.5 million, considerably less than the $32.7 million he’d earn in the first year of a max deal.

The Bucks would additionally need to find takers for either Tony Snell or Ersan Ilyasova’s contract but that’s a scenario in which the team can briefly free up cap space, use it, and then retain Middleton.

    
