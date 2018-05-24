‘It’s Killing’ Kyrie Irving Not to Play in Eastern Conference Finals

Kyrie Irving can only watch with the Boston Celtics one win away from beating his old team for a chance to play in the NBA Finals, and according to head coach Brad Stevens, “it’s killing him.”

Stevens, however, says Irving is in a “great place” emotionally as he recovers from season-ending left knee surgery.

Irving, 26, successfully pushed for a trade out of Cleveland last summer and his new squad now has the Cavs on the ropes in the Eastern Conference Finals.

