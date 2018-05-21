Report: Kings, Hawks ‘Likely’ To Pass on Luka Doncic

by May 21, 2018
1,825
luka doncic draft kings hawks

The Kings and Hawks will likely pass on Luka Doncic in favor of American frontcourt players in the NBA Draft, according to ESPN’s Jonathan Givony.

Givony writes that the “growing consensus” among NBA decision-makers at the Euroleague championship game was that Sacramento and Atlanta won’t draft Doncic.

Doncic’s next destination was a focal point on many a conversation over the course of the weekend. It still remains to be seen which NBA team will draft him.

The growing consensus among NBA decision-makers in attendance at Stark Arena in Belgrade is that the teams drafting behind the Phoenix Suns at No. 1, the Sacramento Kings and Atlanta Hawks are likely to pass on European prodigy in favor of American frontcourt players.

RELATED:
Luka Doncic Leads Real Madrid to Euroleague Championship, Named Final Four MVP

   
