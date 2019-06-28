Kings Intend To Offer Harrison Barnes Four-Year, Roughly $90 Million Deal

by June 28, 2019
127
Harrison Barnes of the Sacramento Kings

The Sacramento Kings intend to offer small forward Harrison Barnes a four-year contract worth nearly $90 million, Marc Stein of the New York Times reports. Stein cited dialed-in Sacramento radio host Carmichael Dave as another who has also heard of the planned proposal.

Barnes turned down a $25.1 million player option with the Kings earlier this month a bold move that reflected confidence that he’d be able to score another substantial, and in this case longer, pay day.

Barnes averaged 14.3 points and 5.5 rebounds per game for the Kings after his acquisition from Dallas partway through the 2018-19 season. He started at the three as the franchise enjoyed its best season in over a decade.

  
You Might Also Like

Nets Extend Qualifying Offer To D’Angelo Russell

27 mins ago
710
Nikola Vucevic of the Orlando Magic

Magic Prepare Four-Year, $90 Million Offer For Nikola Vucevic

1 hour ago
170
George Hill of the Milwaukee Bucks

Bucks To Waive George Hill’s Non-Guaranteed Contract

2 hours ago
217
Klay Thompson of the Golden State Warriors

Warriors To Offer Klay Thompson Full Max Deal When Free Agency Opens

3 hours ago
193
Quin Snyder of the Utah Jazz and a Ref

NBA To Experiment With Coach’s Challenges

6 hours ago
324

Report: Kawhi Leonard to Meet With Lakers and Clippers in Free Agency

18 hours ago
2,690

TRENDING


Most Recent

Nets Extend Qualifying Offer To D’Angelo Russell

27 mins ago
710
Nikola Vucevic of the Orlando Magic

Magic Prepare Four-Year, $90 Million Offer For Nikola Vucevic

1 hour ago
170
George Hill of the Milwaukee Bucks

Bucks To Waive George Hill’s Non-Guaranteed Contract

2 hours ago
217
Harrison Barnes of the Sacramento Kings

Kings Intend To Offer Harrison Barnes Four-Year, Roughly $90 Million Deal

2 hours ago
127
Klay Thompson of the Golden State Warriors

Warriors To Offer Klay Thompson Full Max Deal When Free Agency Opens

3 hours ago
193