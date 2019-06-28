Kings Intend To Offer Harrison Barnes Four-Year, Roughly $90 Million Deal

The Sacramento Kings intend to offer small forward Harrison Barnes a four-year contract worth nearly $90 million, Marc Stein of the New York Times reports. Stein cited dialed-in Sacramento radio host Carmichael Dave as another who has also heard of the planned proposal.

Barnes turned down a $25.1 million player option with the Kings earlier this month a bold move that reflected confidence that he’d be able to score another substantial, and in this case longer, pay day.

Barnes averaged 14.3 points and 5.5 rebounds per game for the Kings after his acquisition from Dallas partway through the 2018-19 season. He started at the three as the franchise enjoyed its best season in over a decade.