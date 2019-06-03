Klay Thompson: ‘I Don’t See Myself Missing Game 3’

by June 03, 2019
6,640

Klay Thompson can’t imagine the left hamstring injury he suffered in the fourth quarter Sunday night causing him to miss Game 3 of the NBA Finals.

“I’ll be fine,” Thompson said after Golden State survived 109-104 against the Toronto Raptors.

Steve Kerr alluded to Thompson’s remarkable pain-tolerance, but seemed less certain about the All-Star guard’s status going forward.

Per Yahoo Sports and The San Fran Chronicle:

“No, I don’t see myself missing Game 3,” Thompson told Yahoo Sports.

Thompson led the Warriors with 25 points and carried them in the first half as they evened the NBA Finals against the Toronto Raptors with a 109-104 victory.

“I’ll be fine,” Thompson told Yahoo Sports. “That was a good win for us tonight.”

When finally subbed out with 7:59 remaining, Thompson hobbled to the bench. After a few moments, he limped toward the locker room, where he was evaluated by team trainers.

“Klay said he’ll be fine, but Klay can be half-dead, and he’d say he’s (fine),” Warriors head coach Steve Kerr said. “We’ll see. He pulled his hamstring; he thinks it’s minor — I don’t know what that means going forward.”

