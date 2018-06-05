Klay Thompson: ‘I’m Happy I Don’t Have to Check Kyrie Anymore’

by June 05, 2018
2

Klay Thompson will leave a his mark on the NBA as one of the top sharpshooters to ever play the game, but he’s also made a living for himself as the Golden State Warriors’ stop perimeter defender. When asked who the hardest player in the League to guard is, Thompson had a tough time choosing just one, but he did note that he’s glad not to be lining up across from Kyrie Irving, who hit the game-winning shot for the Cavaliers in the 2016 NBA Finals, this year:

“They’re all unique in their own way. All of them aren’t really fun to guard, but as a competitor you love the challenge. I can’t tell you who’s the hardest to guard. I mean, I’m happy I don’t have to check Kyrie anymore, though, that’s for sure. That guy, he is tough. LeBron, Kobe, James Harden, Russ Westbrook, Dame Lillard, Kyrie, I mean, we’re so blessed the League is full of so many great talents who all do things differently and at such a high level that you can’t relax on any given night.”

Irving was dealt to the Boston Celtics last summer after demanding a trade.

RELATED: LeBron James Asked the Cavs Not to Trade Kyrie Irving

 
