Klay Thompson’s Father: ‘I Always Have Faith He’ll Stay’

“Klay Thompson “will be back,” according to his father Mychal Thompson.

The younger Thompson tore his ACL in Game 6 of the NBA Finals, and will be an unrestricted free agent this summer, but his pops says he will “always have faith he’ll stay” with the Golden State Warriors.

I caught up with Mychal Thompson ( @champagnennuts ) about Klay's knee injury, hitting the two foul shots, his optimism about his recovery and that "Klay will be back" with the Warriors when he becomes a free agent https://t.co/BCpmhMGbZJ

Mychal adds that both his son and teammate Kevin Durant (ruptured Achilles) “will both be back to wreak havoc among the league.”

Per The Mercury News:

“You have to ask Joe Lacob that one,” Thompson said about the Warriors’ majority owner. “That’s up to the Warriors. But Klay will be back. It’s unfortunate, but it’s kind of a routine injury. Nobody wants it. Guys are able to come back fully recovered from this injury.”

Nonetheless, Thompson said that “Klay and Kevin will both be back to wreak havoc among the league.” Thompson also added “the Warriors are far from done.” As for Durant’s free agency?

“I always have faith he’ll stay. This is the second-best organization you can play for. Of course, you know what the best one is,” said Thompson who played for the Showtime Lakers and remains a radio analyst for the team’s flagship station. “Why leave a great situation like Golden State? These guys are still going to be championship contenders for years to come.”

Before Klay received an MRI, he went to the locker room to ice his knee. Then, Durant connected with Klay via FaceTime from New York, where he is rehabbing his Achilles. Since then, Klay’s teammates have texted and visited him.

“Klay and Kevin, that’s the attitude they’ll both have,” Thompson said. “They’ll work hard and get back and get themselves ready for net season sometime. All you can do is keep your spirits up and keep a positive attitude and do the work you have to do.”