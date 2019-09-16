Knicks Sign Lamar Peters To Camp Deal

by September 16, 2019
128
Lamar Peters of the New York Knicks

MOST RECENT

The New York Knicks have signed Mississippi State point guard Lamar Peters to a contract, the team announced in a press release. The 21-year-old played summer league with the organization and will compete with the team through training camp.

Since the Knicks already have 15 guaranteed deals in place, Peters’ best chance of action at the big league level would be as one of New York’s two-way players. The team, however, may offer that spot to Kris Wilkes if he’s healthy enough to take it.

Peters averaged 11.9 points and 5.2 assists per game in his final collegiate season and will have financial incentive to stick with New York’s G League affiliate in Westchester should he be released when rosters condense before opening day.

    
You Might Also Like

Bobby Portis: ‘I Want to Be Sixth Man of the Year’

3 hours ago
119
Mychal Mulder of the Windy City Bulls

Heat Sign Guard Mychal Mulder To Training Camp Deal

8 hours ago
393

Knicks Sign Amir Hinton To Exhibit 10 Contract

8 hours ago
440
Kenny Wooten of the New York Knicks

Kenny Wooten Inks Training Camp Deal With Knicks

8 hours ago
289
V.J. King of the Louisville Cardinals

Knicks Sign Undrafted Forward V.J. King

9 hours ago
342

Timberwolves Agree To Exhibit 10 Deal With Jordan Murphy

9 hours ago
603

TRENDING


Most Recent

Zach LaVine: ‘I Don’t Wanna Go Home in April’

3 hours ago
202

Bobby Portis: ‘I Want to Be Sixth Man of the Year’

3 hours ago
119
Mychal Mulder of the Windy City Bulls

Heat Sign Guard Mychal Mulder To Training Camp Deal

8 hours ago
393

Knicks Sign Amir Hinton To Exhibit 10 Contract

8 hours ago
440
Kenny Wooten of the New York Knicks

Kenny Wooten Inks Training Camp Deal With Knicks

8 hours ago
289
Lamar Peters of the New York Knicks

Knicks Sign Lamar Peters To Camp Deal

8 hours ago
128